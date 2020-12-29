BioWorld - Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Regulatory actions for Dec. 22-28, 2020

December 29, 2020
Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: Altimmune, Appili, Arctic Vision, Astrazeneca, Casi, Cytodyn, Dr. Reddy’s, Innocare, Innovation, Innovent Biologics, Inotrem, Juventas Cell Therapy, Merck, Shenyang Tonglian, Takeda.
