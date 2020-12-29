BioWorld - Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Australians pay less for drugs but must wait twice as long for access

December 29, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Although Australians pay less for their drugs than patients in many other countries, Australia is falling behind when it comes to reimbursement for newer, targeted therapies, according to a report launched by Medicines Australia that assessed the timelines for registration and reimbursement of new medicines in Australia compared to 10 other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.
