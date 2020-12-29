FDA approves Urovant's Gemtesa as overactive bladder treatment

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Following a better-than-expected commercial liftoff for the overactive bladder medicine Gemtesa (vibegron) in its first market, Japan, the Dec. 23 FDA approval for the medicine opens a new commercial chapter for Urovant Sciences, a company that’s on its way to being a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.'s Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.