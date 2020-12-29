BioWorld - Tuesday, December 29, 2020
FDA approves Urovant's Gemtesa as overactive bladder treatment

December 29, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Following a better-than-expected commercial liftoff for the overactive bladder medicine Gemtesa (vibegron) in its first market, Japan, the Dec. 23 FDA approval for the medicine opens a new commercial chapter for Urovant Sciences, a company that’s on its way to being a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.'s Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.
