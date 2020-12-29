BioWorld - Tuesday, December 29, 2020
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Takeda’s sales spree continues in deal with China’s Hasten

December 29, 2020
By Gina Lee
No Comments
HONG KONG – With the sale of a group of noncore assets to a little-known Chinese company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. took another step in a multibillion-dollar string of divestitures that is part of a plan to cut debt and focus on five key business areas. Takeda announced on Dec. 21 the sale of a portfolio of noncore prescription drugs marketed in China to Hasten Biopharmaceutic Co. Ltd. (China).
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cardiovascular Endocrine/Metabolic China Japan