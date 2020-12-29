FDLI Enforcement Conference

Health care ranks second on list of FCPA enforcement actions by SEC

U.S. federal government enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) might not draw the attention that other matters draw, but the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made extensive use of the FCPA in 2020. SEC actions related to the FCPA may have accounted for only about 2% of the agency’s actions over the past year, but nonetheless accounted for nearly 80% of the penalties collected by the agency, and health care was second only to the oil and gas industries as the targets of FCPA action by the agency.