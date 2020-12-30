It has been a year since Wuhan health authorities first issued a bulletin about a cluster of pneumonia cases of unknown cause, first bringing what would become the COVID-19 pandemic to the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO). Now, a mutation that significantly increases SARS-CoV-2’s transmissibility has been detected in the U.S.

U.K. approves Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine

LONDON – The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca plc and Oxford University has been approved by the U.K regulator, with the first doses being shipped on Dec. 30 and a mass vaccination program due to begin on Jan. 4. AZD-1222, now named COVID-19 Vaccine Astrazeneca is authorized for emergency use and will require two doses for durable effect.

CRL for arbaclofen in MS spasticity puts dent in Osmotica stock

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares (NASDAQ:OSMT) were trading midday at $4.24, down $1.05, or 19%, after the company disclosed a complete response letter (CRL) related to the NDA for the selective GABA-B receptor agonist arbaclofen extended release tablets to treat spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis. The CRL said the company did not provide adequate justification for the statistical analysis of the change from baseline to day 84 in the total numeric-transformed modified Ashworth Scale score of the most affected limb, or TNmAS-MAL, comparing arbaclofen, the active R-enantiomer of baclofen, to placebo, which is one of the co-primary endpoints in the phase III trial. Regulators want a new study. Osmotica is reviewing the CRL with its advisors and plans to ask for a meeting with the FDA.

Regeneron presses on with its phase III COVID-19 monoclonal antibody study

Results of a futility analysis prompted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. to continue the phase III study of its virus-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies, a REGN-10933 and REGN-10987 cocktail for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are seronegative and need low-flow oxygen. Data from the analysis showed the casirivimab and imdevimab cocktail injection was efficacious in reducing the incidence of death or the need for mechanical ventilation. The company said the cocktail, which has the FDA’s emergency use authorization for non-hospitalized yet high-risk COVID-19 patents, is the first antibody therapy demonstrating an anti-viral effect in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The company found the benefits started one week post treatment as the risk of death or receiving mechanical ventilation was cut by half.

China‘s CNBG/Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine is 79% effective

HONG KONG – China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said that BBIBP-CorV, one of the two COVID-19 vaccines it currently has under development, provides 79.34% protection against the coronavirus.

Also in the news

