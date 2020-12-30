Brexit deal is done: No tariffs or quotas on imports, exports

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
LONDON – The life sciences industry exhaled sharply and prepared to labor over the fine print in 1,246 pages of text after the EU and U.K. reported they had agreed a post-Brexit trade deal on Christmas Eve. The U.K. has said it will take a light touch, at least initially, with implementation of new border controls taking place in three stages up to July 30, 2021. The EU has not said what its approach will be.