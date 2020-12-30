BioWorld - Wednesday, December 30, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Regulatory front for Dec. 30, 2020

December 30, 2020
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: MDCG posts guidance agenda for 2021; CPC comments on FDA’s skin biocompatibility draft.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Regulatory Regulatory front FDA