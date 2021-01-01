2020 Year in Review: The non-COVID version

It might be difficult to view the past year through anything other than a COVID-shaped hole. But 2020 brought some remarkable and impactful news for the biopharma sector that had little to do with the novel coronavirus. In this end-of-year recap, BioWorld takes a look at some of achievements and trends affecting the industry that were completely unrelated to – or, in some cases, in spite of – the COVID-19 pandemic.