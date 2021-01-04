BioWorld - Monday, January 4, 2021
See today's BioWorld


Biopharmas close out the year in positive territory

January 4, 2021
By Peter Winter
No Comments
While everyone will be glad to see 2020 in their rearview mirror, the biopharmaceutical sector can count its blessings, as it emerges from a period where it has surprisingly received record public and private financings and enjoyed strong investor support. This is in sharp contrast to most of the global economy, which has been decimated by the ongoing pandemic.
