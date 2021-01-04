HHS sides with hospitals in 340B payment dispute

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released an advisory opinion last week saying that drug manufacturers are obligated to provide 340B pricing for outpatient drugs dispensed by contract pharmacies on behalf of hospitals and clinics that qualify for the discounts. But the opinion said nothing about enforcement action or assessing civil penalties against manufacturers who refuse to do so.