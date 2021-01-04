BioWorld - Monday, January 4, 2021
HHS sides with hospitals in 340B payment dispute

January 4, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released an advisory opinion last week saying that drug manufacturers are obligated to provide 340B pricing for outpatient drugs dispensed by contract pharmacies on behalf of hospitals and clinics that qualify for the discounts. But the opinion said nothing about enforcement action or assessing civil penalties against manufacturers who refuse to do so.
