BioWorld - Monday, January 4, 2021
Solvay partners with Printerprezz to develop 3D printing solutions for medical devices

January 4, 2021
By Bernard Banga
PARIS – Solvay SA is partnering with Printerprezz Inc. to develop 3D printing technology using Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) for implants and other medical devices.
