BioWorld - Monday, January 4, 2021
Solvay partners with Printerprezz to develop 3D printing solutions for medical devices
January 4, 2021
By
Bernard Banga
PARIS – Solvay SA is partnering with Printerprezz Inc. to develop 3D printing technology using Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) for implants and other medical devices.
BioWorld MedTech
Deals and M&A
Orthopedics
3D printing
Orthopedic implants
Europe