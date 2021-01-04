BioWorld - Monday, January 4, 2021
Chi-Med wins China approval for its first self-discovered oncology drug

January 4, 2021
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Chi-Med) earned approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for Sulanda (surufatinib) for the treatment of non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), marking what CEO Christian Hogg called a “major milestone” as the first drug to be discovered and developed by Chi-Med without the support of a development partner.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer China National Medical Products Administration