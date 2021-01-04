Companies team up to tackle peripheral artery disease amongst India’s poorest citizens

HONG KONG – Votis Subdermal Imaging Technologies Ltd. is developing a diagnostics solution that could prevent the loss of feet among India’s impoverished due to affects of peripheral artery disease (PAD). The company has entered an agreement with India’s Ii Ventures Pte. Ltd. (iiV) to develop a system to screen the largely rural Indian population for PAD.