BioWorld - Monday, January 4, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Companies team up to tackle peripheral artery disease amongst India’s poorest citizens

January 4, 2021
By David Ho
No Comments
HONG KONG – Votis Subdermal Imaging Technologies Ltd. is developing a diagnostics solution that could prevent the loss of feet among India’s impoverished due to affects of peripheral artery disease (PAD). The company has entered an agreement with India’s Ii Ventures Pte. Ltd. (iiV) to develop a system to screen the largely rural Indian population for PAD.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Cardiovascular Diabetes Diagnostics Asia-Pacific