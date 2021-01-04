BioWorld - Monday, January 4, 2021
Flowonix and Swk Holdings craft $33M financing deal

January 4, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Flowonix Medical Inc. and Swk Holdings Corp. closed a $33 million financing that included $10 million in debt facility from Swk in addition to $23 million in a series B round led by returning investor Farallon Capital Management with support from several new investors. The financing will replace approximately $7.5 million in prior venture debt from Hercules Capital. It will also fund development of new products, entry into new disease markets, production expansion, and partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.
