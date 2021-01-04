Calithera's phase II Cantata trial ends in discord

A metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) trial once expected to pave a path to registration for the Calithera Biosciences Inc. candidate telaglenastat failed to show a benefit from the drug in a new analysis of the pivotal phase II study, Cantata. While company executives voiced confidence in the drug's prospects in another indication, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), analyst and investor faith appeared less sturdy, as company shares (NASDAQ:CALA) fell 44.6% to $2.72 on Jan. 4.