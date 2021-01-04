BioWorld - Monday, January 4, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Calithera's phase II Cantata trial ends in discord

January 4, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
A metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) trial once expected to pave a path to registration for the Calithera Biosciences Inc. candidate telaglenastat failed to show a benefit from the drug in a new analysis of the pivotal phase II study, Cantata. While company executives voiced confidence in the drug's prospects in another indication, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), analyst and investor faith appeared less sturdy, as company shares (NASDAQ:CALA) fell 44.6% to $2.72 on Jan. 4.
BioWorld Clinical Cancer