Chi-Med wins China approval for first in-house oncology drug

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Chi-Med) earned approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for Sulanda (surufatinib) for the treatment of non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), marking what CEO Christian Hogg called a “major milestone” as the first drug to be discovered and developed by Chi-Med without the support of a development partner.