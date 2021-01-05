BioWorld - Tuesday, January 5, 2021
China approves its first COVID-19 vaccine

January 5, 2021
By Elise Mak and Alfred Romann
Chinese regulators granted a first approval for general use to a COVID-19 vaccine to China National Biotec Group’s (CNBG) BBIBP-CorV. “The NMPA granted conditional approval to the vaccine on Dec. 30,” said Chen Shifei, deputy head of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) during a Dec. 31 press conference. The company is required to continue with phase III trials as planned, submit subsequent data and report any adverse reactions.
