BioWorld - Tuesday, January 5, 2021
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

China's CNBG/Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine is 79% effective

January 5, 2021
By Elise Mak and Gina Lee
No Comments
HONG KONG – China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said that BBIBP-CorV, one of the two COVID-19 vaccines it currently has under development, provides 79.34% protection against the coronavirus.
BioWorld Asia Clinical Vaccine China