COVID-19 disrupted Australia’s business but the TGA still met its goals

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia – The COVID-19 pandemic certainly put pressure on Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration during the 2019 to 2020 year, but it also showed that the agency was able to rise to challenge and not buckle under pressure, revealing a number of strengths that the agency will build upon, the TGA said in its annual performance report.