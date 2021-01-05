BioWorld - Tuesday, January 5, 2021
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

COVID-19 disrupted Australia’s business but the TGA still met its goals

January 5, 2021
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
PERTH, Australia – The COVID-19 pandemic certainly put pressure on Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration during the 2019 to 2020 year, but it also showed that the agency was able to rise to challenge and not buckle under pressure, revealing a number of strengths that the agency will build upon, the TGA said in its annual performance report.
BioWorld Asia Regulatory Australia TGA