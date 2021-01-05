Emboline scoops up $10M in series C funding

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Emboline Inc., which is developing technology to reduce the chance of stroke during transcatheter heart procedures, completed a $10 million series C financing. The funds are earmarked to gain initial commercial approval of the company’s Emboliner device and to launch a U.S. pivotal study. The round, which included new and existing investors, follows a $5 million bridge round of financing that closed last January.