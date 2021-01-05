BioWorld - Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Little clarity over definition of ‘significantly’ in FDA’s STeP final guidance

January 5, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s safer technologies program, or STeP, is designed in part as a complement to the breakthrough devices program, but the September 2019 draft guidance lent little clarity as to what might constitute a significantly safer device. The Jan. 5, 2021, final guidance does little to clarify that question, however.
