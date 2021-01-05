Bioserenity scores win at FDA with solutions to remotely monitor people with epilepsy

Bioserenity SAS has gained U.S. FDA clearance for the Neuronaute electroencephalography (EEG) system and Icecap EEG wearable device, which aim to help physicians remotely monitor and assess electrical brain activity of people with epilepsy. The company noted that the Icecap and Neuronaute system will facilitate access to care in a variety of settings, including rural and remote environments.