BioWorld MedTech’s Oncology Extra for Jan. 5, 2021

Keeping you up to date on recent developments in oncology, including: Cellular ‘backpack’ boosts activity of macrophages against cancer; Hardware + software = slide-free histology; Researchers wary of social media for clinical trial recruitment; Peptides team up with nanowires to detect cancer exosomes.