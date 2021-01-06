Penciling in the right base corrects progeria mutation

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Using an adenine base editor, researchers at the U.S. NIH, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Harvard University have succeeded in treating the premature aging syndrome Hutchinson-Guilford progeria syndrome (progeria) in mice, extending the animals’ lifespan and preventing much of the vascular damage that is typically the cause of death in children with progeria.