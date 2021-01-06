BioWorld - Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Penciling in the right base corrects progeria mutation

January 6, 2021
By Anette Breindl
Using an adenine base editor, researchers at the U.S. NIH, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Harvard University have succeeded in treating the premature aging syndrome Hutchinson-Guilford progeria syndrome (progeria) in mice, extending the animals’ lifespan and preventing much of the vascular damage that is typically the cause of death in children with progeria.
