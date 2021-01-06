Mycovia antifungal poised for NDA filing after phase III wins

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc. said new phase III data on its oral antifungal, oteseconazole, showed that 37 weeks after women with a history of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis received a dose of the medicine for an episode of acute yeast infection, just 5.1% saw a recurrence of infection vs. 42.2% of those treated with fluconazole. Furthermore, oteseconazole proved noninferior to fluconazole in the resolution of symptoms at day 14 of the study.