Mycovia antifungal poised for NDA filing after phase III wins

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc. said new phase III data on its oral antifungal, oteseconazole, showed that 37 weeks after women with a history of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis received a dose of the medicine for an episode of acute yeast infection, just 5.1% saw a recurrence of infection vs. 42.2% of those treated with fluconazole. Furthermore, oteseconazole proved noninferior to fluconazole in the resolution of symptoms at day 14 of the study.