Mycovia antifungal poised for NDA filing after phase III wins

January 6, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc. said new phase III data on its oral antifungal, oteseconazole, showed that 37 weeks after women with a history of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis received a dose of the medicine for an episode of acute yeast infection, just 5.1% saw a recurrence of infection vs. 42.2% of those treated with fluconazole. Furthermore, oteseconazole proved noninferior to fluconazole in the resolution of symptoms at day 14 of the study.
