BioWorld - Wednesday, January 6, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for Jan. 6, 2021

January 6, 2021
By Liz Hollis
No Comments
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Discovery of aging mechanism for hematopoietic stem cells; Long-term study finds dozens of new genetic markers associated with lifetime bone growth; Living alone may increase risk of dying after hip fracture; Bone fracture risk may increase when critical enzymatic processes decline.
BioWorld MedTech Science Orthopedics