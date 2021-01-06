BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for Jan. 6, 2021

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Discovery of aging mechanism for hematopoietic stem cells; Long-term study finds dozens of new genetic markers associated with lifetime bone growth; Living alone may increase risk of dying after hip fracture; Bone fracture risk may increase when critical enzymatic processes decline.