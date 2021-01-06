BioWorld - Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Quantitative transmission ultrasound shows promise as mammography alternative

January 6, 2021
By Mary Ellen Schneider
A new imaging technology that uses transmission ultrasound to provide a 3D image of breast tissue outperformed traditional digital mammography in a recent retrospective analysis. The study findings could set the stage for the U.S. FDA to clear the technology for breast cancer screening in young, high-risk women.
