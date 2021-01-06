Quantitative transmission ultrasound shows promise as mammography alternative

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A new imaging technology that uses transmission ultrasound to provide a 3D image of breast tissue outperformed traditional digital mammography in a recent retrospective analysis. The study findings could set the stage for the U.S. FDA to clear the technology for breast cancer screening in young, high-risk women.