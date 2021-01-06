BioWorld - Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Australia’s TGA approves Orthocell’s Celgro regenerative collagen medical device

January 6, 2021
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Perth-based regenerative medicine company Orthocell Ltd. received marketing clearance from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for its Celgro collagen medical device for dental guided bone and soft tissue regeneration applications. The approval validates the Celgro platform technology and clears the way for further approvals in nerve and tendon repair, Orthocell CEO Paul Anderson told BioWorld.
