BioWorld - Friday, January 8, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Regulatory front

Fourth Circuit reverses $1.25M Pradaxa jury verdict

January 7, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting biopharma, including: Health care bills become U.S. law; MHRA releases safety review of epilepsy drugs.
BioWorld Regulatory