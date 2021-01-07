Perkinelmer Inc. is aiming to boost its infectious disease testing footprint with the acquisition of Oxford Immunotec Global plc for $591 million in cash. The purchase, announced Thursday, will allow Perkinelmer to expand its current offerings with market-leading solutions for tuberculosis (TB) detection.

Based in the Abingdon, U.K., Oxford Immunotec’s lead product is the T-Spot.TB test for latent tuberculosis. The test measures in vitro T-cell interferon gamma release in response to two Mycobacterium TB-specific antigens, ESAT-6 and CFP 10. It is currently available in over 60 countries.

“Tuberculosis remains one of the leading infectious causes of death, with close to one quarter of the world’s population infected,” said Prahlad Singh, Perkinelmer’s president and CEO. “We believe Oxford Immunotec’s diagnostic testing solution plays an important role in slowing the spread and saving lives.

Beyond growing its infectious disease testing portfolio, the deal will also enable Waltham, Mass.-based Perkinelmer to combine its channel expertise, workflow and testing capabilities with Oxford Immunotec’s expertise in T cell immunology.

“Oxford Immunotec’s highly sensitive test and their team’s passion for solving complex health issues make it a natural fit for Perkinelmer’s mission,” Singh said, adding that together the companies will be able to speed the development of robust tools for detecting infectious diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Oxford Immunotec shareholders will receive $22 in cash for each outstanding share of ordinary stock. The price represents a premium of roughly 28.3% to the closing price per share of $17.15 on Jan. 5, 2021, and 53.5% to the 90-day trading volume-weighted average price of $14.34 for the period Oct. 8, 2020, to Jan. 5.

Oxford Immunotec reported revenue of $73.7 million for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, and $39.2 million for the first nine months of 2021. The company has a global workforce of 275 employees.

Commenting on the acquisition, Peter Wrighton-Smith, CEO of Oxford Immunotec, said the transaction will be “great for our shareholders, our employees and our customers. Access to Perkinelmer’s global reach and automation experience will enable us to accelerate our growth journey and make a growing impact in the field of infectious diseases.”

The boards of both companies have approved the deal. It is expected to close in the first half of 2021, pending regulatory approvals. Upon completion, Oxford Immunotec will become a privately held company and its ordinary shares will cease to be listed on any public market.

Tuberculosis isn’t Oxford Immunotec’s only angle. The company also has a test for quantifying T cell responses to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. T-Spot Discovery SARS-CoV-2 is currently available for research use only, but the company is developing a commercial clinical grade version of the test.

The COVID-19 test is based on the same automated technology as the company’s TB diagnostic. It is now being evaluated as part of a 3,000-subject study of diagnostic tests funded by the U.K. government agency Public Health England.

This is Perkinelmer’s second large acquisition in just over two months. In November, the company snapped up cell engineering company Horizon Discovery Group plc, of Cambridge, U.K., in a $383 million all-cash deal. The move adds gene editing and gene modulation tools to Perkinelmer’s existing life sciences portfolio of discovery and applied genomics solutions. Among Horizon’s offerings are CRISPR and RNA interference reagents, cell models, cell engineering and based editing products to aid in drug discovery and development.

That company, with about 400 employees worldwide, had revenue of $75.5 million in 2019.