Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. said the Helios-A phase III study with next-generation RNAi drug vutrisiran hit its primary endpoint as well as both secondary goals in the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in the modified Neuropathy Impairment Score at nine months as compared to historical placebo data from the Apollo phase III study of Alnylam’s patisiran, cleared by the FDA for ATTR polyneuropathy in August 2018 and marketed as Onpattro. The two secondary endpoints were changes in quality of life assessed by the Norfolk Quality of Life Questionnaire-Diabetic Neuropathy and gait speed assessed by the timed 10-meter walk test compared to historical placebo. Shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) were trading midday at $132.65, up $5.82.

Curevac allies with Bayer in COVID-19 vaccine push

DUBLIN – Curevac NV has entered a global alliance with Bayer AG to accelerate its efforts to bring a third, desperately needed mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine to market. The vaccine in question, CVnCoV, began a pivotal phase IIb/III trial on Dec. 14. The study has a recruitment target of 36,500 participants. Given the extraordinarily high levels of SARS-CoV-2 now circulating in many regions of the globe, hitting that target in a relatively short time frame should be feasible.

The sting: Scorpion brings in an oversubscribed $162M series B

Scorpion Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, has closed on an oversubscribed series B financing that climbed to $162 million. The company plans to increase its investment in its platform technologies that cut across multiple niches that include translational medicine, chemical biology, medicinal chemistry and data science. Scorpion’s portfolio is composed of candidates in a range of approaches to tumor targeting. The company plans to name a development candidate in 2021 and then begin clinical trials in 2022. The financing was led by Boxer Capital of Tavistock Group, EcoR1 Capital LLC, Omega Funds and Vida Ventures.

Lexeo raises $85M series A to pursue new gene therapies for monogenic diseases

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc., a New York-based startup initially advancing gene clinical and near-clinical-stage candidates for Friedreich’s ataxia, CLN2 and Alzheimer's diseases, has raised an $85 million series A financing round led by Longitude Capital and Omega Funds. Founded by gene therapy development veteran Ronald Crystal, the company is led by CEO Nolan Townsend, the former head of Pfizer Inc.'s rare disease efforts in North America.

Abcuro’s KLRG1-targeting programs attract $42M in new funding round

Abcuro Inc. raised $42 million in a series A-1 round to progress preclinical programs in autoimmune disease and cancer involving a largely overlooked immune checkpoint receptor, killer cell lectin like receptor G1 (KLRG1). The funding will enable the Newton, Mass.-based firm to obtain early clinical validation and proof of mechanism in at least one and possibly two autoimmune indications, as well as to bring its cancer program to the brink of clinical development. Abcuro, which is based on the research of co-founder Steven A. Greenberg, of Brigham and Woman’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, had previously raised about $10 million in seed and series A financing rounds. In conjunction with the new investment, it has also unveiled two additions to its senior management team, CEO David de Graaf and executive chairman John B. Edwards.

Also in the news

