The sting: Scorpion brings in an oversubscribed $162M series B

In less than a year, Scorpion Therapeutics Inc. has raised about $270 million and just closed on an oversubscribed series B financing that climbed to $162 million. The new financing quickly follows the Boston-based company’s founding at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and the closure of a $108 million series A financing in October.