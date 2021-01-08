BioWorld - Friday, January 8, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

The sting: Scorpion brings in an oversubscribed $162M series B

January 7, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
In less than a year, Scorpion Therapeutics Inc. has raised about $270 million and just closed on an oversubscribed series B financing that climbed to $162 million. The new financing quickly follows the Boston-based company’s founding at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and the closure of a $108 million series A financing in October.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Series B