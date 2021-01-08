Hologic plans second 2021 acquisition, scooping up Biotheranostics

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Just a week into 2021 and Hologic Inc. is planning another acquisition. The company announced that it has agreed to acquire the molecular diagnostics testing company Biotheranostics Inc. for roughly $230 million cash up front. This comes on the heels of completing the acquisition of Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH for about $64 million. The acquisition of San Diego-based Biotheranostics is expected to close in February 2021, pending antitrust clearance.