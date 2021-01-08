BioWorld - Friday, January 8, 2021
Hologic plans second 2021 acquisition, scooping up Biotheranostics

January 7, 2021
By Mary Ellen Schneider
Just a week into 2021 and Hologic Inc. is planning another acquisition. The company announced that it has agreed to acquire the molecular diagnostics testing company Biotheranostics Inc. for roughly $230 million cash up front. This comes on the heels of completing the acquisition of Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH for about $64 million. The acquisition of San Diego-based Biotheranostics is expected to close in February 2021, pending antitrust clearance.
