BioWorld - Friday, January 8, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Lexeo raises $85M series A to pursue new gene therapies for monogenic diseases

January 7, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Lexeo Therapeutics Inc., a New York-based startup initially advancing clinical and near-clinical stage candidates for Friedreich’s ataxia, CLN2 and Alzheimer's diseases, has raised an $85 million series A financing round led by Longitude Capital and Omega Funds. Founded by gene therapy development veteran Ronald Crystal, the company is led by CEO Nolan Townsend, the former head of Pfizer Inc.'s rare disease efforts in North America.
BioWorld Financings Gene therapy Series A