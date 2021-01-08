Lexeo raises $85M series A to pursue new gene therapies for monogenic diseases

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Lexeo Therapeutics Inc., a New York-based startup initially advancing clinical and near-clinical stage candidates for Friedreich’s ataxia, CLN2 and Alzheimer's diseases, has raised an $85 million series A financing round led by Longitude Capital and Omega Funds. Founded by gene therapy development veteran Ronald Crystal, the company is led by CEO Nolan Townsend, the former head of Pfizer Inc.'s rare disease efforts in North America.