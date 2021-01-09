BioWorld - Saturday, January 9, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Theolytics advancing evolution of oncolytic viruses with $6.8M series A

January 8, 2021
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – Theolytics Ltd. raised $6.8 million in a series A round to further develop its platform technology and advance the lead oncolytic virus program toward the clinic.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Series A