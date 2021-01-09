BioWorld - Saturday, January 9, 2021
Endeavor Biomedicines hopes ‘sniper shot’ will slay IPF

January 8, 2021
By Anette Breindl
San Diego area startup Endeavor Biomedicines Inc. launched in January 2021, with a $62 million series A financing from Omega Funds, Longitude Capital and its own management team. The company is working on one asset, ENV-101 or taladegib, a small-molecule inhibitor targeting the Hedgehog pathway, which it plans to develop for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
