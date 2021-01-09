Registry study offers no help to SAVR for valve-in-valve aortic stenosis patients

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Much of the noise surrounding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) vs. its surgical counterpart has to do with residual paravalvular leak. However, a new paper in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) seems to have overwritten that consideration. The underlying registry study indicates that procedural success and outcomes at one year are superior in TAVR to in SAVR – yet another piece of evidence that seemingly tips the scales even more toward TAVR devices.