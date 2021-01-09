BioWorld - Saturday, January 9, 2021
Chimerix acquires Oncoceutics in a $78M stock/cash deal

January 8, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
Chimerix Inc., which already has COVID-19 and smallpox therapeutics in clinical trials, has acquired privately held Oncoceutics Inc., bringing ONC-201, a small-molecule dopamine receptor D2 antagonist and caseinolytic protease agonist for treating recurrent gliomas harboring the H3 K27M mutation, into the fold.
