Locate Bio granted FDA breakthrough device designation for resorbable bone graft

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Cognitoss, a resorbable bone graft in development by Locate Bio Ltd., received U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for treating chronic osteomyelitis, a progressive, inflammatory bone infection. The graft uses a new class of composite collagen product combined with a dual-phasic release of antibiotics to prevent reinfection.