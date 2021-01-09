BioWorld - Saturday, January 9, 2021
Locate Bio granted FDA breakthrough device designation for resorbable bone graft

January 8, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Cognitoss, a resorbable bone graft in development by Locate Bio Ltd., received U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for treating chronic osteomyelitis, a progressive, inflammatory bone infection. The graft uses a new class of composite collagen product combined with a dual-phasic release of antibiotics to prevent reinfection.
