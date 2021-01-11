DUBLIN – Sanofi SA is paying $1.1 billion up front and up to $350 million more in potential milestones to acquire antibody developer Kymab Ltd. The deal adds to Sanofi’s pipeline first-in-class OX40-ligand (OX40L) blocker KY-1005, which recently hit the primary endpoints of a phase IIa trial in atopic dermatitis, as well as a second clinical-stage asset, KY-1044, an ICOS agonist in development for solid tumors. It also brings Sanofi a new antibody discovery platform, comprising several transgenic mouse strains, which collectively encode all the building blocks required to produce fully human antibodies.

More than $1B in partnering deals keep last year’s momentum going

As a virtual 39th J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference begins, typically one of the biggest events of the year, biopharma dealmaking barreled ahead with five new deals Jan. 11 that could eventually hit $1.04 billion in total. Clocking in at about $361 million, the biggest in the bunch is Zai Lab Ltd.’s acquisition of the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize TPX-0022, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s MET, SRC and CSF1R inhibitor, in greater China. Turning Point will receive $25 million up front, with up to approximately $336 million in potential development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments. Others include Beigene Ltd.’s $277 million option and license agreement to develop and commercialize privately held Strand Therapeutics Inc.’s mRNA treatments for solid tumors; Aadi Bioscience Inc.’s $271 million agreement to develop and commercialize EOC Pharma’s ABI-009, a mTOR inhibitor; Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Chi-Med) and Inmagene Biopharmaceutics Co. Ltd.’s $230 million deal to develop and commercialize four Chi-Med immunological disease treatments now in development; and Glaxosmithkline’s plc’s deal worth up to $224 million for Eligo Bioscience SA to advance an acne vulgaris prevention candidate.

Massive amounts of capital raised amid a raging pandemic

A decade from now, 2020 will be considered a year like no other in terms of the massive amounts of capital raised amid a raging pandemic. Financing transactions of all types smashed records and in terms of volume hit 1,580, a total that was 42% higher than 2019 despite the serious disruptions to normal business operations. Global public and private biopharmaceutical companies raised approximately $134 billion – a total that is almost double the existing record of about $69 billion raised in 2015 – and is greater than the amounts generated in 2018 and 2019 combined. A tsunami of capital also washed over global private companies in 2020 and reached the highest level ever recorded and 64% above the existing 2018 record ($17.4 billion).

Already a strong January for VCs, as 2020 signs off with $134B-plus

The attention the COVID-19 pandemic drew to the biopharma industry, the ease and convenience of virtual meetings, as well as massive amounts of available capital, all led to an extraordinary year for financings in 2020. The momentum appears to be continuing, particularly with venture capital rounds. A total of 1,578 financings throughout the year raised $134.5 billion for the industry, about a 97% increase above the next highest year of 2015, which recorded $68.4 billion raised. The next highest volume occurred in 2019 with 1,112 financings completed, indicating a 42% climb in financing deals during the pandemic year.

Lilly shares leap on phase II Alzheimer's disease data

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) leapt 11.3% by midday after a phase II trial showed its beta amyloid-targeting monoclonal antibody, donanemab, appeared to slow by 32% decline measured by a composite measure of cognition and daily function in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease vs. placebo in a phase II trial. The company is now working to reproduce and extend the results in a second ongoing pivotal trial, it said.

Cancer, SGD businesses divided by Bluebird into separate public firms

Bluebird Bio Inc. is splitting its severe genetic disease (SGD) and oncology efforts into two independently traded public companies. Bluebird, of Cambridge, Mass., will stay focused on SGD; the new company (newco) will take over the research into cancer. Subject to a favorable IRS ruling, the newco spinout should be tax-free to shareholders. After the split, planned before the end of this year, Bluebird CEO Nick Leschly will lead the newco as CEO, and become executive chairperson for Bluebird. Current president of the SGD business, Andrew Obenshain, will become CEO of Bluebird. The current chairperson of Bluebird’s board, Daniel Lynch, will become chairman for the oncology newco.

BIA chief urges push for mutual recognition in EU/U.K. trade negotiations

LONDON – The 1,246 pages that make up the U.K./EU post-Brexit trade deal have “one paragraph we can build on,” said Steve Bates, chief executive of the Bioindustry Association, giving his initial reaction to the document published late on Dec. 24. That one paragraph refers to the setting up of a joint working group on medicinal products. It says the EU and the U.K. “shall endeavor to cooperate with a view to strengthening, developing and promoting adoption and implementation of internationally agreed scientific or technical guidelines.” Bates suggested the working group could be a route to push for greater mutual recognition on medicines regulation. Apart from an agreement to respect good manufacturing practice inspections – meaning production facilities will not have to register with, or be checked by, additional regulatory authorities – other aspects of mutual recognition are not included in the EU/U.K. Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which came into force on Jan 1.

Janssen recruiting volunteers for HIV vaccine phase III trials

CAJICA, Colombia – A phase III trial for an HIV vaccine developed Janssen Vaccines & Prevention BV is finally moving forward in Latin America and elsewhere in the world after a delay of more than a year caused by slow regulatory progress and worsened by a string of COVID-19 lockdowns. The Mosaico/HVTN706 phase III trial, first announced in 2019, is part of a multipronged global effort to test Janssen’s Ad26.Mos4.HIV vaccine, also known as JNJ-9220.

Ascentage’s New Year’s resolution includes getting its first candidate to market

HONG KONG – Tapping into synergies it sees between U.S. and Chinese biotech industries, Suzhou, China-based Ascentage Pharma Group International is aiming to get its first candidate to market in 2021. The company has benefited from a boom in China’s biotech industry fueled by rising incomes, improved living standards and an aging population in need of innovative health care.

‘Second-bite’ policy stands in parts of U.S.

Despite a circuit split on the issue, the U.S. Supreme Court today rejected an appeal by Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) and Sanofi SA over giving states a “second bite at the apple” in whistleblower cases. The court’s refusal to weigh in could create a “heads we win, tails you lose” proposition for biopharma, given the rising tide of qui tam litigation under both federal law and similar state law, BMS and Sanofi warned.

Also in the news

