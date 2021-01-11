BIA chief urges push for mutual recognition in EU/U.K. trade negotiations

LONDON – The 1,246 pages that make up the U.K./EU post-Brexit trade deal have “one paragraph we can build on,” said Steve Bates, chief executive of the Bioindustry Association (BIA), giving his initial reaction to the document published late on Dec. 24. That one paragraph refers to the setting up of a joint working group on medicinal products. It says the EU and the U.K. “shall endeavour to cooperate with a view to strengthening, developing and promoting adoption and implementation of internationally agreed scientific or technical guidelines.”