Ascentage’s New Year’s resolution includes getting its first candidate to market

HONG KONG – Tapping into synergies it sees between the U.S. and Chinese biotech industries, Suzhou, China-based Ascentage Pharma Group Corp. Ltd. is aiming to get its most advanced candidate, HQP-1351 (olverembatinib dimesylate) to market this year for patients with TKI-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia.