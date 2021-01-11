BioWorld - Monday, January 11, 2021
Ascentage’s New Year’s resolution includes getting its first candidate to market

January 11, 2021
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – Tapping into synergies it sees between the U.S. and Chinese biotech industries, Suzhou, China-based Ascentage Pharma Group Corp. Ltd. is aiming to get its most advanced candidate, HQP-1351 (olverembatinib dimesylate) to market this year for patients with TKI-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia.
