Lilly shares leap on phase II Alzheimer's disease data

January 11, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) leapt 11.7% to $185.94, their second biggest gain since 2010, after a phase II trial showed its beta-amyloid-targeting monoclonal antibody, donanemab, appeared to slow by 32% decline in a composite measure of cognition and daily function in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease vs. placebo.
