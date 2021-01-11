Lilly shares leap on phase II Alzheimer's disease data

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) leapt 11.7% to $185.94, their second biggest gain since 2010, after a phase II trial showed its beta-amyloid-targeting monoclonal antibody, donanemab, appeared to slow by 32% decline in a composite measure of cognition and daily function in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease vs. placebo.