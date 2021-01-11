Neuros Medical reels in $38.5M for pain management technology

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Neuros Medical Inc., a company developing neuromodulation technology to treat intractable post-amputation pain, has raised $38.5 million in a series BB financing. The funds will be used to complete enrollment in its pivotal QUEST clinical trial and to submit a premarket approval application to the U.S. FDA. New investors Amzak Health and Sectoral Asset Management co-led the round.