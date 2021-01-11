Neuros Medical reels in $38.5M for pain management technology

Neuros Medical Inc., a company developing neuromodulation technology to treat intractable post-amputation pain, has raised $38.5 million in a series BB financing. The funds will be used to complete enrollment in its pivotal QUEST clinical trial and to submit a premarket approval application to the U.S. FDA. New investors Amzak Health and Sectoral Asset Management co-led the round.