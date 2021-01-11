Epstar 2F goes where no other coronary catheter has gone before

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
TORONTO – The 2-French Electrophysiology Catheter (2F) had its Canadian launch in mid-December at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre where electrophysiologist Benedict Glover used it to map the small, tortuous branches of the coronary sinus in a patient suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. Developed by Toronto-based Baylis Medical Inc., the 2F is expected to work in tandem with the company’s larger 6F catheter to help diagnose comparatively rare but complex heart arrhythmias.