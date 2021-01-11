BioWorld - Monday, January 11, 2021
Epstar 2F goes where no other coronary catheter has gone before

January 11, 2021
By David Godkin
TORONTO – The 2-French Electrophysiology Catheter (2F) had its Canadian launch in mid-December at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre where electrophysiologist Benedict Glover used it to map the small, tortuous branches of the coronary sinus in a patient suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. Developed by Toronto-based Baylis Medical Inc., the 2F is expected to work in tandem with the company’s larger 6F catheter to help diagnose comparatively rare but complex heart arrhythmias.
