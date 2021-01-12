BioWorld - Tuesday, January 12, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Sanofi goes one step Biond checkpoint madness with $1B-plus cancer deal

January 12, 2021
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Biond Biologics Ltd. co-founder and CEO Tehila Ben-Moshe told BioWorld that “a relatively small group of scientists who are very motivated started with a very basic scientific idea, which we were able to take all the way into clinical trials in four years,” and draw the interest of Paris-based Sanofi SA in a checkpoint inhibitor with multi-cell effects. In its second major deal of the week, Sanofi is pledging $125 million up front and more than $1 billion more in potential development, regulatory and sales-related milestone payments to Biond, of Misgav, Israel.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Cancer