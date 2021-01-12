Steris plc has agreed to buy Cantel Medical Corp. for approximately $3.6 billion, in a cash and stock transaction that unites two key players in the infection prevention space. Shares of Cantel (NYSE:CMD) closed up 3.63% at $87.73 on Monday following initial reports of the deal. Steris shares decreased 0.48% to $199.21 on the NYSE.

The combined company offers a number of synergies. Cantel’s medical portfolio is expected to bolster and expand Steris’ endoscopy offerings, with a full-suite of high-level disinfection consumables, capital equipment and services plus single-use accessories. The Little Falls, N.J.-based company also makes products for dental offices, giving Steris a gateway into a new customer group that has seen an increase in infection prevention concerns.

In its most recent fiscal year, ended July 31, 2020, Cantel reported revenue of about $1 billion, with adjusted EBIT of $134 million.

“We have long appreciated Cantel, which is a natural complement and extension to Steris’ product and service offerings, global reach and customers. Our companies share a similar focus on infection prevention across a range of health care customers,” said Walt Rosebrough, Steris’ president and CEO. “Combined we will offer a broader set of customers a more diversified selection of infection prevention and procedural products and services.”

The deal is expected to bring about annualized pretax cost synergies of about $110 million by the fourth year following the close, largely due to cost-cutting opportunities in commercial integration, manufacturing and service operations. About half of that realized will be realized in the first two years, the companies said.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Steris will acquire Cantel for $84.66 a share, based on Steris’ closing share price of $200.46 on Jan. 11, 2021. The price represents a total equity value of roughly $3.6 billion and a total enterprise value of about $4.6 billion, including Cantel’s net debt and convertible notes.

Steris will fund the cash portion of the deal and repay a significant share of Cantel’s current debt using about $2 billion of new debt, and has secured fully committed bridge financing to do so.

The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal. It is expected to close by June 30, which is the end of Steris’ fiscal 2022 first quarter, pending the customary regulatory approvals.

During a Tuesday conference call, George Fotiades, Cantel’s CEO, called the merger a “perfect fit.”’

“We’ve long admired Steris for their track record of consistency and resiliency through market cycles and disruptions, including the COVID pandemic, which has enabled them to become one of the most trusted names in the industry,” he said. “The combined companies complement each other, providing a comprehensive portfolio of infection prevention and control solutions for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dental offices and life science customers.”

Steris focuses on three business segments: hospitals and ambulatory centers; applied sterilization technologies, which largely supports medical device companies; and life sciences, which mainly supports pharma ventures.

“We have a nice history of successful M&A transactions focused primarily on adding products and services that either expand our relationships with these customers and/or grow our geographical reach,” Rosebrough said on the call. The company, which has a location in Mentor, Ohio, gets about three quarters of its revenue from the U.S., with the remainder spread worldwide.

Rosebrough said the Cantel acquisition should allow Steris “to continue to generate mid to high single-digit revenue growth and leverage that for double-digit earnings growth over time.”

While it likely to slow the pace of additional acquisitions near term, “over the longer term, our plans to grow through organic initiatives and M&A are unchanged,” he said.