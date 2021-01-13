BioWorld - Wednesday, January 13, 2021
FDA promises a draft guidance for change control for artificial intelligence in 2021

January 12, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA has issued an action plan for regulation of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI, ML), which includes issuance of a draft guidance for change control for adaptive algorithms. There is no guarantee a final guidance will emerge before 2022, however, leaving developers with another year – perhaps longer – of uncertainty as to how to handle change control for their algorithms.
