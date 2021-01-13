BioWorld - Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Cognito scores breakthrough device designation for Alzheimer’s digital therapeutic

January 12, 2021
By Liz Hollis
Cognito Therapeutics Inc. has revealed that its lead product has received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of cognitive and functional symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The offering is a noninvasive neurostimulation device using gamma frequency technology and is the initial candidate in the company’s pipeline of digital therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases and other chronic indications.
