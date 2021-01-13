Cognito scores breakthrough device designation for Alzheimer’s digital therapeutic

Cognito Therapeutics Inc. has revealed that its lead product has received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of cognitive and functional symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The offering is a noninvasive neurostimulation device using gamma frequency technology and is the initial candidate in the company’s pipeline of digital therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases and other chronic indications.